Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $25,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Natera by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,264.41. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $403,666.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,077.45. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $210.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.58.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

