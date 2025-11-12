Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 182.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

