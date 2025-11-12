Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $10 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,473,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 37.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 46.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $1,120.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price (up from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,241.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $1,190.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,083.27 and a 200-day moving average of $932.03. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $1,284.47. The company has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 113.10%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.