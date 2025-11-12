Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 32,158 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

