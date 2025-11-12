Beck Bode LLC Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.0%

TMUS stock opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.69 and its 200 day moving average is $236.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock worth $489,095,047. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

