Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Holdings Trimmed by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.