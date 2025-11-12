Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 7,514 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 196.8% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,261,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 34.8%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

