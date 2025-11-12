JFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,003 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance
SPYX stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.