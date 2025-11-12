Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,502 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 55.2% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.1722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

