JFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TFI opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

