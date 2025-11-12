SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.5% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $189,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 90,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $559.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

