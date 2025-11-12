SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,681 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

