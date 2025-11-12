SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BTI stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

