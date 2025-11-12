VERITY Wealth Advisors Takes $414,000 Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,467,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 154,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,803,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,628,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.