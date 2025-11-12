SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 94,546 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,546 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $20.61.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

