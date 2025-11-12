FY2025 EPS Estimate for Fairfax Financial Boosted by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $274.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $244.30. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $241.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,764.29.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$2,203.96 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$1,836.92 and a 52-week high of C$2,522.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2,367.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,361.21.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

