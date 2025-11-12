What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for TYRA FY2025 Earnings?

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $807.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50).

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 141,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

