Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of PTGX opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,710.60. The trade was a 70.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

