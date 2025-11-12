Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

