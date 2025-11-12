What is Cormark’s Estimate for TELUS FY2025 Earnings?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on T. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.23.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$20.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$19.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.