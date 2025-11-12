Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Earnings Estimates for Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Trupanion in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trupanion’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Trupanion’s FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Trupanion from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Trupanion has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Trupanion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $127,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,907.56. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darryl Rawlings sold 30,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,494.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,413,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,660.70. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,119. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trupanion by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

