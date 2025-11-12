HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for VERA FY2025 Earnings

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 132.6% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,754,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after buying an additional 377,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 336,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.