Desjardins Boosts Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $21.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.01 EPS.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

