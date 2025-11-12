Atb Cap Markets Predicts Lower Earnings for Exchange Income

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EIF. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday. Paradigm Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.50.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.75. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$45.00 and a twelve month high of C$78.91.

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.38%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

