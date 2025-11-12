FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Vitalhub Issued By Cormark

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

VHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Vitalhub and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

TSE:VHI opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.69 million, a PE ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$14.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.46.

In other news, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 520,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,630,012.75. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. Also, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

