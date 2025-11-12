Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TMO FY2025 Earnings

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $22.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.48. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $586.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average of $465.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,825,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 309,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $2,264,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,897,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,759,000 after purchasing an additional 498,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

