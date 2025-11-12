King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,109 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

