William Blair Has Positive Outlook for TNYA Q3 Earnings

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNYA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNYA opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 14,231.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

