Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.90 and traded as high as $58.15. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 9,381 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $183.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 271,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 38.9% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

