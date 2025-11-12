Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 337.44 and traded as high as GBX 375. Volex shares last traded at GBX 367.50, with a volume of 274,867 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 target price on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Volex
Volex Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John Wilson acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £298.15. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Volex Company Profile
Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Volex
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.