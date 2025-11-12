Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 337.44 and traded as high as GBX 375. Volex shares last traded at GBX 367.50, with a volume of 274,867 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 target price on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.

Get Volex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Volex

Volex Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £768.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 359.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.44.

In other news, insider John Wilson acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £298.15. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Volex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.