Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. HSBC upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

