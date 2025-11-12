Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.16 and traded as high as $55.08. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $54.94, with a volume of 28,884 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HBCP

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.22. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.