Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $11.32. Inv Vk Ca Valu shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 88,354 shares.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Ca Valu

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 114,394 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 17.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 77.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

