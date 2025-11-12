Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.70 and traded as high as GBX 63.50. Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 61.45, with a volume of 569,061 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.70.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported GBX 4.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Vertu Motors had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertu Motors plc will post 8.9391576 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

