ProShare Advisors LLC Has $22.05 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

