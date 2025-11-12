Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Exp World has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exp World will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 497,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,843.80. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,300. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exp World by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,289,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the 1st quarter valued at $5,523,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exp World by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 506,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Exp World by 55.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 421,740 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

