NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.46 and traded as high as $48.63. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $48.5150, with a volume of 18,350 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NACCO Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $361.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.79%.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 3,208 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $125,689.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,725.88. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

