Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.26. Saga Communications has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.27.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Mork Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saga Communications by 256.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

