Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ASTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $23.80 on Monday. Astrana Health has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Astrana Health by 18.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Astrana Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

