Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.42. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $64,986.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,856.16. The trade was a 25.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $258,900.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $2,184,958. Corporate insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.