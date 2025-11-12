BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.1150, with a volume of 78,475 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 38.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 107,126 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 140.3% during the third quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 128,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.