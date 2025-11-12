BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.1150, with a volume of 78,475 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
