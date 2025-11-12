Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ZM opened at $84.59 on Monday. Zoom Communications has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $6,321,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the sale, the director owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,721.35. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 201.6% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zoom Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

