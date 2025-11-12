Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $10.29. Inv Vk Tr Inv shares last traded at $10.2850, with a volume of 81,646 shares changing hands.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Tr Inv

Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 145.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 53,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

