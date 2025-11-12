Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $10.29. Inv Vk Tr Inv shares last traded at $10.2850, with a volume of 81,646 shares changing hands.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Tr Inv
Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
