Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Head to Head Survey

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oxford Industries and Savers Value Village, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 3 4 0 0 1.57 Savers Value Village 1 3 4 1 2.56

Oxford Industries currently has a consensus price target of $54.40, indicating a potential upside of 50.40%. Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.21%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Oxford Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $1.49 billion 0.36 $92.97 million $3.70 9.78 Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 0.83 $29.03 million ($0.01) -812.50

This table compares Oxford Industries and Savers Value Village”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxford Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Savers Value Village. Savers Value Village is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Industries and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 3.80% 10.99% 5.15% Savers Value Village -0.11% 9.18% 2.01%

Summary

Oxford Industries beats Savers Value Village on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama brand for various products, such as indoor and outdoor furniture, beach chairs, bedding and bath linens, fabrics, leather goods and gifts, headwear, hosiery, sleepwear, shampoo, toiletries, fragrances, cigar accessories, distilled spirits, and other products; and Lilly Pulitzer for stationery and gift products, home furnishing products, and eyewear. The company distribute its products through southerntide.com, thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com, and duckhead.com; and specialty retailers. It offers products through its retail stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi-branded e-commerce retailers, off-price retailers, and other retailers, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates brand-specific full-price retail stores; Tommy Bahama food and beverage locations; and Tommy Bahama outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

