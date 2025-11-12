Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CRS stock opened at $322.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $338.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,074,304.81. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

About Carpenter Technology



Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

