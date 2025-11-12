King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,001 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.