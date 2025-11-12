Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.95.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

