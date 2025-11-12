Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after buying an additional 3,876,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in NRG Energy by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after buying an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,481,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,388,000 after acquiring an additional 372,618 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

