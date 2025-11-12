1,819 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $139.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.45.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

