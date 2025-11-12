Robeco Schweiz AG Takes $1.54 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.8% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,613. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.